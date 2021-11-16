Regional fire dispatch planning underway in Santa Barbara County for several agencies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County fire agencies have been working on a consolidation plan and new facilities that could be in place by 2024.

A presentation to the Board of Supervisors shows the work has been underway through the area chiefs and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office which currently has dispatch operations.

The plan is also considering a joint dispatch for the local emergency medical services agency.

The fire dispatch services would include the County of Santa Barbara, and the cities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Lompoc, Guadalupe and Santa Maria. (Cities including Goleta, Solvang and Buellton are under contract for fire services with the county.)

The plan also includes a new $13-million dispatch building on the same property as the Office of Emergency Management off Cathedral Oaks Road.

There will be some financial losses for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department where some dispatch operations are taking place now. That is being worked out with the departments and the county executive office.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said the project will improve efficiencies. He says the ability to get a 911 call to the correct dispatch center and to start equipment moving will be increased for all agencies.

Fire chiefs and department representatives from all the agencies involved in the agreement were present at the county meeting.

The plan also calls for operational facilities in the Santa Maria Police headquarters if a catastrophic event takes place in the South Coast that renders the main dispatch center inoperable.

Hartwig said there will be a focus on training or retraining dispatchers some who may want to move from law enforcement to fire. That separation involves knowledge of several aspects of the job including pre-arrival information and support of field crews.

Sheriff Bill Brown has submitted a letter that requests medical dispatching be a separate operation.

Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she has seen some of the current aging dispatch equipment and looks forward to an upgrade.