Multiple residents start the Alisal fire recovery with GoFundMe pages

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Alisal Fire October 11 tore through ranch properties most people never knew existed. Except those who live and work in areas such as the Refugio, Arroyo Hondo, and upper El Capitan Canyons.

Within minutes of starting on the mountain top along the Gaviota coast, the fire wildly spread into drainages, and made it to the ocean. It ended up burning an estimated 17,000 acres and several structures, both for those living and some for storage.

Many were rustic homes.



Many of the owners who lost property or came back to damaged property, were not owners. And some of the buildings were not originally built for homes.



The efforts to rebuild will be in the hands of the property owners and some tenants, but many have friends and family members asking for community donations to help those impacted by the loss of their homes and belongings.



