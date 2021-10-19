Firefighters respond to brush fire burning in Oceano Dunes
OCEANO, Calif. – Smoke from a brush fire burning in the Pismo Dunes Natural Preserve drew a response from firefighters Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was first reported around 2:00 p.m. near Oceano Dune Post 1.
According to the California State Parks Department, the small brush fire burned about 20-square feet in the preserve.
State Parks said the fire was associated with a transient camp on the property.
By 5 p.m., firefighters were able to get a handle of the fire and fire engines were released from the scene.
No structures or property were threatened by the fire, state parks officials said.
