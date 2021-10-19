Skip to Content
today at 5:39 pm
Published 4:59 pm

Firefighters respond to brush fire burning in Oceano Dunes

Stephen Tidrick
Smoke from a fire burning at Oceano Dunes

OCEANO, Calif. – Smoke from a brush fire burning in the Pismo Dunes Natural Preserve drew a response from firefighters Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2:00 p.m. near Oceano Dune Post 1.

According to the California State Parks Department, the small brush fire burned about 20-square feet in the preserve.

State Parks said the fire was associated with a transient camp on the property.

By 5 p.m., firefighters were able to get a handle of the fire and fire engines were released from the scene.

No structures or property were threatened by the fire, state parks officials said.

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

