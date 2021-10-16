Skip to Content
Published 3:48 pm

Small brush fire smolders overnight in Paso Robles riverbed

paso robles riverbed fire 101621 1
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services
paso robles riverbed fire 101621 2
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A small brush fire smoldered overnight after breaking out in the Paso Robles riverbed late Friday.

The first calls came into Paso Robles Fire around 11:36 p.m.

Crews located the brush fire burning in the Salinas Riverbed on the south end of town about half a mile south of Niblick Road.

Firefighters worked into the night to knock down the fire. They said the fire did not have high chances of spreading due to fuel reduction processes in the area, however, the dense brush did pose a challenge to firefighters.

Firefighters said they had to wait for the shift change in the early morning and got one of the city's water tenders to help with mop-up.

Because of this, the burn continued smoldering into Saturday morning.

Drivers on Highway 101 called the fire in again in the morning after seeing smoke, however, crews were still at the scene finishing off the job.

In total, the fire burned about a third of an acre of brush.

Investigations revealed people started the fire by accident.

No further information was available.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

