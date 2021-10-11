Evacuations ordered due to fire burning in mountains above Gaviota Coast

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to reports of a fire and smoke atop a mountain peak in Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon.

The fire was located in the Los Padres National Forest in the hills between the Gaviota Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley. According to the Los Padres National Forest Service, the fire is on top of Refugio Road.

The fire has burned between 50 and 100 acres and is growing, according to Los Padres National Forest Public Information Officer Andrew Madsen. The fire is burning in dense chaparral and being pushed by strong winds.

Smoke is visible throughout southern Santa Barbara County including from the Santa Ynez Valley and along the Gaviota coastline.

Much of Santa Barbara County is under a high wind warning with strong winds throughout the area. That warning is in place until Tuesday morning.

Air support units were called in to respond for the fire but were grounded due to severe winds.

Evacuations

Currently, an evacuation order is in effect for residents in the Refugio canyons, including Arroyo Hondo, Tajiguas and Arroyo Quemada.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has been activated to assist with animal evacuations. Livestock can be taken to the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Animal owners should call 805-681-4332 if assistance is needed to evacuate animals.

Road Closures

Refugio Road is fully in the immediate area of the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Padres National Forest Service is the lead agency responding to the fire with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

We have a crewon scene and will provide updates as we learn more.