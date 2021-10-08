Kitchen fire knocked down in Santa Barbara home

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a kitchen fire that broke out in a home in Santa Barbara Friday evening.

The fire broke out around 6:55 p.m. at 53 North San Marcos Road.

Crews responded with a full structure fire response. The first arriving engine at the scene reported a working structure fire in a fourplex housing complex. An initial search stated that all of the occupants were out of the building.

Firefighters began using hose lines and conducted a secondary search for occupants which confirmed there was no one inside.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area with some extension into the ceiling and was quickly knocked down.

Crews will remain on scene for some time to ensure all hot spots are extinguished and help with cleanup.

One occupant from the building was evaluated by paramedics for smoke inhalation, however, no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other housing units or structures were damaged by the fire.