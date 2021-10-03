15-acre brush fire breaks out near Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out off Highway 101 between San Luis Obispo and Santa Margarita Sunday.

The fire was reported around 5:02 p.m. off the northbound side of the freeway at Mount Lowe Road on the Cuesta Grade.

CAL FIRE said the fire was about 15 acres in size by 5:34 p.m. burning in a grassy area near brush. Crews say it has the potential to grow up to 100 acres.

Cuesta Air Attack helicopters are at the scene helping fight the burn by air.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Drivers are advised to drive carefully in the area and expect delays.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.