Three box trucks go up in smoke in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Santa Barbara County Fire Department

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to three box trucks on fire in Goleta Sunday afternoon.

The Penske trucks were parked in a lot at Hollister Avenue and David Love Place.

Dark smoke and flames were reported in the area around 3:54 p.m.

Crews responded with three engines and a fire truck to quickly knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

