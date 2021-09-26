Three box trucks go up in smoke in Goleta
GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to three box trucks on fire in Goleta Sunday afternoon.
The Penske trucks were parked in a lot at Hollister Avenue and David Love Place.
Dark smoke and flames were reported in the area around 3:54 p.m.
Crews responded with three engines and a fire truck to quickly knock down the fire.
No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments