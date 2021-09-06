Evacuations ordered due to brush fire burning in Santa Ynez Valley

Fire

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – A brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon near Los Olivos prompted evacuations and a large response from fire personnel.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida Caballo and Caballo Lane.

Structures were threatened by the fire and multiple air units were called in to assist. Four air tankers and a helicopter were called in to respond, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Homes near the fire were put under immediate evacuation orders.

Evacuations

Avenida Caballo and Canada Street in Los Olivos

Road Closures

None

Cameras from the ALERTWildfire network showed flames and large plumes of smoke from the fire.

Details are limited at this time but more information will be released as it becomes available.