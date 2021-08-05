Fire causes more than $50k in damages to Ventura home

Fire

VENTURA, Calif. - Crews responded to a house fire in Ventura that caused more then $50,000 in damages Thursday morning.

The Ventura City Fire Department received a 911 call around 8 a.m. reporting that smoke was coming from the kitchen area of a single-story house on the 300 block of Wall Street.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and confirmed that smoke was coming from the eaves and attic vents of the home.

Crews entered the structure to search for occupants and reported finding one person inside who said a couch was on fire.

An aggressive fire attack then began to contain the fire to the area of origin. Crews confirmed there were no other people inside the home at the time.

The fire department said it took about 12 minutes from the initial 911 call before the house fire was extinguished.

Crews said, at the time of this incident, the home involved was already classified as "red tagged" due to damage from a previous fire.

No injuries were reported, and investigators determined the fire had caused about $50,000 in damage to the structure as well as $5,000 in personal property losses.

They said the fire was caused by an unattended smoking device in a bedroom.

The Ventura City Fire Department would like to remind the public to make sure there is a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector inside all residences and businesses and to always have an evacuation plan.