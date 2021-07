Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that started in the riverbed Friday evening.

CAL FIRE said the burn started just after 7 p.m. near the 5100 block of Estrella Road close to Whitley Gardens east of Paso Robles.

The fire grew to about half-an-acre in size.

Crews said the fire started after a tree broke and fell into some nearby powerlines.