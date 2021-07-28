Firefighters stop forward progress of brush fire burning near Paso Robles

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters gained control of a fire burning alongside Highway 46 between Paso Robles and Shandon Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 46 and Shimmins Canyon Road.

Large plumes of smoke were seen from an ALERTWildfire camera in Shandon.

Cal Fire crews responded with several air units and hand crews. Fixed wing planes and helicopters made water and retardant drops to slow the spread of the fire.

At 4:10 p.m., Cal Fire announced that forward progress of the fire was stopped.

Early estimates said the fire burned about 10 acres, but firefighters were working to get an exact acreage.

Crews were expected to remain on scene for mop-up for several hours, Cal Fire said.