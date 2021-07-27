Firefighters contain fire at homeless encampment near Goleta Beach

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless encampment Tuesday evening.

The fire was first reported around 6 p.m. near Highway 217 and Sandspit Road in Goleta by Goleta Beach.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded and found a small fire burning near the bike path that was producing a significant amount of smoke.

Firefighters were able to stop forward progress of the fire after it burned about a quarter-acre.

Fire crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours Tuesday night to continue mop-up operations.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office also responded.