Fire risks and explosive fuels can hide under deceptive foothill vegetation

MONTECITO, Calif. - Even with annual brush clearing and community warnings, it is easy to overlook fire dangers in our local foothills.

After years of drought, combined with diseased and dead brush, there are many areas with explosive fire potential that do not appear, at first glance, to be at the extreme danger level. But they are.

High risk areas of lower San Marcos Pass and the Montecito foothills are prime examples. Both areas have had fires but even after those incidents, risks remain.

That includes areas with new growth on top of older dry and dead vegetation and brush.

Climate conditions are also a factor, with a potential to dry out brush that may appear to be holding moisture.

Afternoon hours are among the most volatile of the day.

Fire officials warn the public not to rest on their precautions and preparations. "Ready, set, go" guidelines are on line, and brochures are available at area fire stations.

Areas that have experienced recent fires, may have a reduced threat in some zones, but overall, there's often enough left behind, or a partial burn area to create continued dangers, especially in areas where the brush and housing developments are sharing the same space.

An old burn, however, can be an asset to a current firefight. Flames that run into, for example, a past fire footprint in the recent years, will not have the same spread rate as if it were to hit 50-75 year old fuels that haven't burned in recent memory. In fact, the forward progress will be slowed significantly. Fire history and how to use it in a current fire situation is an added tool for incident commanders.

