Crews respond to fire burning next to Highway 101 near Buellton

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire burning alongside Highway 101 south of Buellton Wednesday.

The fire was first reported around 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and Old Coast Highway near the Nojoqui summit.

The fire was located on the right side of the northbound lane of the highway, burning brush alongside the hill.

California Highway Patrol called for the closure of one lane of the highway directly adjacent to the fire, according to the agency's online incident log.

