Garage fire quickly extinguished at Goleta home

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a garage fire at a Goleta home Friday night.

County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the fire broke out in a two-story house on the 5500 block of Somerset Drive around 9 p.m.

He said it took less than 10 minutes to knock down. Fortunately, both occupants of the house and all of their pets were safely evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

Eliason said crews remained on scene to ensure the fire did not spread to the rest of the home. They also helped ventilate smoke out of the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.