Crews extinguish fire in Paso Robles riverbed

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Crews with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services successfully stopped a small brush fire that burned in the Salinas Riverbed Friday night.

Firefighters said it started around 10 p.m. south of the Niblick Bridge.

Fire engines reportedly arrived at the scene within five minutes of the fire being discovered. At that time, it was about 50-by-50 feet in size burning near the Kohls.

Crews said the fire burned in heavy vegetation between the main river channel and a recently grazed firebreak. Firefighters were able to access the fire through the firebreak and stop it from spreading. By the end, the fire had burned about a quarter acre.

A fire investigator responded to the scene and determined the fire was human-caused.