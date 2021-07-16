Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 4:56 pm

Small brush fire extinguished near railroad tracks in Santa Barbara

Lindsay Zuchelli/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters extinguished a small brush fire that broke out along the railroad tracks Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 3:52 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 101 near the Las Positas offramp.

Crews said the burn was 20-by-20 feet in size and took about 10 minutes to extinguish.

One lane of the freeway was blocked by a fire engine for about 15 minutes during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Santa Barbara - South County / Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content