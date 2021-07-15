Skip to Content
Firefighters put out 2 small fires near Oceano Dunes

OCEANO, Calif. - Crews from the Five Cities Fire Authority put out a pair of small spot fires near the Oceano Dunes Thursday morning.

At around 9:50 a.m., firefighters responded to two fires burning simultaneously off Pier Avenue.

Five Cities Fire Authority said the fires were burning behind a California State Parks campground on the backside of the dunes.

Both fires burned about 12-square-feet each before forward progress was stopped.

Crews from Cal Fire assisted with the fire response and remained on scene to mop up the fire.

