Firefighters put out 2 small fires near Oceano Dunes
OCEANO, Calif. - Crews from the Five Cities Fire Authority put out a pair of small spot fires near the Oceano Dunes Thursday morning.
At around 9:50 a.m., firefighters responded to two fires burning simultaneously off Pier Avenue.
FCFA along with @CALFIRE_SLO and @ODSVRA_PSB responded to two small fires off of Pier Ave in Oceano. Forward progress stopped. #5citiesfire pic.twitter.com/O1QyWpXdyE— Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) July 15, 2021
Five Cities Fire Authority said the fires were burning behind a California State Parks campground on the backside of the dunes.
Both fires burned about 12-square-feet each before forward progress was stopped.
Crews from Cal Fire assisted with the fire response and remained on scene to mop up the fire.
