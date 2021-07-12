Firefighters gain containment on fire burning in Cuyama Valley

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A fire that broke out in the Cuyama Valley late Sunday night is nearly contained.

The Gifford Fire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on Highway 166.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest responded to the fire which was burning uphill at a slow rate of speed.

No structures were threatened by the fire but some traffic restrictions were put in place.

According to the Los Padres fire department, the fire burned about six acres throughout the night. By Monday morning, the fire was 90% contained.