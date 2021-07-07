Fire zones drier now than normal, risks for rapid spreads exist

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The spread of a wildland fire depends on many conditions, including the types of brush in the burn zone, wind conditions and when the area last saw rain. Santa Barbara County has conditions now, that are ahead of the normal calendar year when it comes to dryness.

Already the region has seen a late Spring sizzling heat wave, a component to fire concerns.

That's added to the dry landscape in the foothills, where there are thousands of residents in fire prone locations. Human behavior is a leading cause of fires, whether accidental or intentional. Utility infrastructure concerns including downed power lines have also been a fire starter. Last year, a wild lightning storm pattern over the state started megafires that burned for months.

The brush conditions are tested with a "live fuel moisture" reading. The samples in many California areas are months ahead of normal due to a lower than average rainy season. Most of the state has a serious drought concern.

The low fuel moisture index also means a rapid rate of spread for fires. The fire behavior is expected to be much faster and more erratic than the public may expect under these condtions.

Residents are urged to have a "Ready, Set, Go" plan to prepare for, and possibly activate an evacuation.

