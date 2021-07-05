Skip to Content
Fire
By
today at 10:30 am
Published 10:42 am

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo announces fire season begins Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - It is officially fire season up and down the Central Coast.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo announced that July 5 is the beginning of fire season in the county, giving knowledge to the public to take precautions for the season of dry heat.

Santa Barbara County declared its fire season back on May 3, but the regulations for safety remain the same across the area.

According to CAL FIRE, from the beginning of 2021 to June 27, there have been 600 more fires than last year.

For safety and preparedness for this fire season, click here for more.

San Luis Obispo County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Reed, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content