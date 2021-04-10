Crews knock down homeless encampment fire in Lompoc

Fire

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County and Lompoc City firefighters responded to a homeless encampment fire in Lompoc Saturday evening.

The fire was reported around 4:39 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Laurel Avenue.

Firefighters said the flames had spread into nearby brush. Fortunately, they were able to make access and stop the forward progress of the fire, containing it to the encampment.

Crews were released from the scene by 5:45 p.m.