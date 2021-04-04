Skip to Content
Published 11:29 am

Crews knock down room fire in Avila Beach

CAL FIRE

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - CAL FIRE and San Luis Obispo City fire crews responded to a room and contents fire at a home in Avila Beach.

The fire was reported around 10:36 a.m. Sunday morning on the 200 block of San Luis Street.

Fortunately, the burn was knocked down quickly and SLO City firefighters were released from the scene.

The fire was reportedly contained to the first floor of the building.

The cause remains under investigation.

San Luis Obispo County
