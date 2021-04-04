Crews knock down room fire in Avila Beach

Fire

AVILA BEACH, Calif. - CAL FIRE and San Luis Obispo City fire crews responded to a room and contents fire at a home in Avila Beach.

The fire was reported around 10:36 a.m. Sunday morning on the 200 block of San Luis Street.

CAL FIRE/SLO units are currently at scene on San Luis Street in Avila Beach for a room and contents fire. Crews have knocked down the fire and will remain at scene to ensure the fire is completely out. #AvilaIncident pic.twitter.com/2cAwt3dsZN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 4, 2021

Fortunately, the burn was knocked down quickly and SLO City firefighters were released from the scene.

The fire was reportedly contained to the first floor of the building.

The cause remains under investigation.