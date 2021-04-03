Early morning brush fire extinguished near railroad tracks in Santa Barbara

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters knocked down an early morning brush fire near the railroad tracks by Stearns Wharf Saturday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:05 a.m. on the 200 block of W. Montecito Street.

Upon arriving, crews said they found an area of brush on fire near the train tracks next to a homeless encampment. No people were found at the scene and no injuries were reported.

Trains were temporarily stopped while crews battled the small blaze.

City Fire said the burn ended up spreading into a nearby storage lot. Their ladder truck and an additional engine responded to help firefighters get over fences to gain access to the area.

The fire was considered knocked down within 15 minutes of arrival. Crews said they stayed in the area to overhaul the situation and investigate the cause. That investigation is ongoing.