Firefighters work to put out brush fire burning in Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Firefighters from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest responded to a small brush fire burning in the Santa Ynez Valley Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. near the 4000 block of Highway 154.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli, at around 1 p.m. the fire had burned around 3 acres and was being driven by wind.

— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 2, 2021

Firefighters engaged the fire on the ground and in the air with a Santa Barbara County air support unit.

Bertucelli said crews were making progress and no injuries were reported.

California Highway Patrol is in charge of traffic control, but no restrictions are in place at this time.

