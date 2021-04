Fire

LOS OSOS, Calif. - Crews with CAL FIRE knocked down a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon in Los Osos.

The fire was fire reported around 1:17 p.m. on the 1500 block of Los Osos Valley Road near Daisy Hill.

The fire was reportedly out by 1:27 p.m.

Crews said the mobile home was vacant at the time.

The cause is under investigation.