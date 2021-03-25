Crews clear tons of brush out of the Montecito during prevention program

Fire

MONTECITO, Calif. - About 350 tons of dangerous fire-prone brush is coming out of the Montecito hills in a program to make the area more defensible if a wildfire incident.

It's paid for through the Montecito Fire Protection District. Other regional fire agencies have similar programs. Some with area assessments.

Property owners are encouraged to clear back brush that could be in the designated range of their structures, where a wildland fire could grow and destroy homes or spread.

When the fuel is reduced, the fire slows down and the attack plan is more effective.

The district has alerted property owners mainly above Highway 192 in a high fire zone. This year, two other nearby areas were also added in based on the funding allocation and the need.

The program allows for all the cuttings a property owner can stack up, if it comes in the defensible space areas.

Then, folowing a set calendar, a crew from the Eco Treeworks company will come through and clear the brush out with a chipper.

Once it is finished, property owners can see the difference and the fire protection they will have going into high fire season.

Wildland Fire Specializt Maeve Juarez says anyone who needs an inspection or has a question can call the district and an inspector will help them with the process and do a safety evaluation of their property.

Studies show 77 percent of all fires are within 50-feet of a road. They are also mainly caused by human activity.

Juarez says even though the Thomas Fire in 2017 was devastating in the area, it left many areas untouched or with just spotty fire damage.

That has kept the risk level very high. It also emphasizes why this brush clearing program is necessary as early in the Spring as possible.

The Thomas Fire was the largest California fire of its size at the time. It broke out in early December 2017 and burned 440 square miles in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, until it was contained January 12, 2018.

Funding for what are called "home hardening" programs is coming later this year, through Cal Fire grants. A new program to offer fire protection home vents will be rolling out in April.

For more information go to the: Montecito Fire Protection District - Neighborhood Fire Prevention Project

