Planned burns continue throughout San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Scheduled burns in Morro Bay and Avila Beach are continuing as planned this weekend.

CAL FIRE crews said the burn taking place near the Avila Fire scar will cause visible smoke in Pismo Beach, Avila Beach and the Edna Valley.

Cal Fire resources will continue burning North of the Avila Fire Burn Scar to provide a shaded fuel break supported in part by the Fire Safe Council. Smoke will be visible from Pismo, Avila and the Edna Valley. #CountyofSlo #AvilaBeach #PismoBeach #ShellBeach #EdnaValley pic.twitter.com/SIg6qlenX9 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 21, 2021

Meanwhile, 88 piles are being burned throughout Black Hill in Morro Bay State Park.

These burns are used to reduce the amount of wildfire fuel in the areas caused by dead trees and other brush.

The burns are scheduled to begin around 7 a.m. and end around 5 p.m.