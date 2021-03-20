Crews extinguish large trash truck fire in Ventura

Fire

VENTURA, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a dangerous trash truck fire in a Ventura neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The fire department responded to the 300 block of Tioga Drive around 2:22 p.m. after receiving reports of a large vehicle fire.

The first arriving engine reported a large trash truck on fire with flames spreading through the contents of the truck.

Crews immediately began an aggressive attack in order to keep the fire from spreading toward a large compressed natural gas tank located on the top of the truck.

Firefighters remained on scene for about one hour to investigate the cause of the burn and ensure everything was safe.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection to this incident and the only property damage was to the rear of the truck.

Pictures from the scene show crews emptying the truck of its contents in order to ensure all flames were out.