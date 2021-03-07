Skip to Content
One person flown to hospital with serious burns after Buellton RV fire

BUELLTON, Calif. - One person was flown to a burn center for injuries that resulted from an RV fire in Buellton Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the 180 Avenue Of The Flags RV resort in Buellton where they found an RV on fire and one person suffering from serious burns.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and quickly treated the victim on scene before transporting them to the hospital by helicopter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

