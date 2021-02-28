Black smoke seen in Lompoc possibly caused by grape fermenter repair issue

Fire

LOMPOC, Calif. - Some Lompoc residents may have seen a plume of black smoke flare up from the west side of the city Sunday afternoon.

Lompoc City Fire responded to the sight at 12:48 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Apricot Avenue.

Firefighters said any flames had already been put out by a resident with a garden hose by the time they arrived.

Their investigation revealed a grape fermenter at the home was being repaired due to a hole. City Fire said the repair work may have ignited the small fire, however, the exact cause is still being determined.

When asked if there were any explosion sounds associated with the fire, investigators said the fire itself was not caused by an explosion, but the heat may have caused compressed cans in a nearby garage to pop.

That garage sustained only minor damage to the exterior.

No one was injured during the incident.