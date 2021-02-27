Skip to Content
Several spot fires extinguished along train tracks in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to multiple spot fires along the train tracks next to the 101 Saturday evening.

Police said three to four fires popped up between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Carrillo to Mission streets.

Fire crews used ladders to hop the fence from the freeway to the train tracks and extinguish the fires.

All burns were fully out by 6 p.m.

The only road closure was at the Las Positas onramp due to parked fire engines. The onramp was reopened by 6 p.m.

At this time, emergency personnel believe the fires may have been caused by homeless encampments in the area, however, they are still being investigated.

