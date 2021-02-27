Brush fire reported near HWY 246 east of Lompoc, one lane closed

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A spotty brush fire was reported off Highway 246 east of Lompoc late Saturday morning.

Smoke was reportedly seen coming from an area west of Campbell Road around 11:13 a.m.

Around the same time, California Highway Patrol said several drivers had pulled over to attempt to put out multiple fires smoldering in piles.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the area for a smoke investigation. After about an hour, all engines were cleared from the scene.

CHP shut down the number two eastbound lane of the highway around 11:43 a.m. All lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m.