Firefighters knock down homeless encampment fire off Turnpike near Goleta

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a small homeless encampment fire off Turnpike Road near Goleta on Friday.

Smoke was first reported near the 4900 block of San Simeon Drive around 2:13 p.m.

Upon arriving, crews found a 50-foot-by-50-foot brush fire in the area known as “Granny Flats”.

Two County Fire engines and a battalion chief knocked down the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened during the incident.

This fire was initially classified as an illegal burn by firefighters and is believed to be connected to a nearby homeless encampment. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.