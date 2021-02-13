Skip to Content
Home saved from car fire in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - Montecito firefighters saved a home from becoming involved in a car fire Friday night.

Crews received a call from neighbors on the west end of the community reporting a possible structure fire nearby.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found a vehicle with a large fire burning under the hood.

Fortunately, quick work was made and the fire was extinguished before it could spread to the nearby carport or home.

The cause is under investigation.

