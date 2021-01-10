Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 1:13 pm

Santa Maria firefighters knock down mobile home fire

santa maria mobile home fire mccoy lane
Santa Maria City Fire Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria City firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire that flared up early Sunday morning.

Crews responded with multiple engines along with AMR and Santa Maria police to the 1000 block of W. McCoy Lane and found that all residents were already outside the home.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and limited fire damage to the rest of the house.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

The cause is under investigation.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content