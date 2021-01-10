Santa Maria firefighters knock down mobile home fire

Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria City firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire that flared up early Sunday morning.

Crews responded with multiple engines along with AMR and Santa Maria police to the 1000 block of W. McCoy Lane and found that all residents were already outside the home.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and limited fire damage to the rest of the house.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

The cause is under investigation.