Firefighters respond to chimney fire that spread into walls, attic of Orcutt home

Fire

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria firefighters responded to a house fire in an Orcutt neighborhood minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Around 11:58 p.m. Thursday, crews drove to a home on the 800 block of Wayland Place where there was a reported chimney fire.

Upon arriving, firefighters discovered the chimney fire had spread into the walls and attic of the home.

The flames were successfully knocked down and firefighters continued surveying for any extensions.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

The cause is under investigation.