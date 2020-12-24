Firefighters knock down motorhome fire south of Santa Maria

Fire

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria firefighters successfully knocked down a motorhome fire that flared up early Thursday morning.

County Fire responded to the 1100 block of Clubhouse Drive around 12:39 a.m. where the first arriving engine found a motorhome on fire parked within two feet of a building.

Additional SBC engines and one Santa Maria Fire engine company responded and reported that the motorhome was about 50% involved in the burn.

Two people were inside the motorhome at the time and safely made it out. The structure next to the motorhome was also evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Crews then battled the fire and successfully knocked it down before it extended into the neighboring building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.