Firefighter knock down car fire near Templeton

TEMPLETON, Calif. -- CAL Fire knocks down a car fire on Monday morning near Templeton.

At around 7:40 a.m., CAL Fire responded to reports of a car fire on northbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 46 near Templeton.

Firefighter arrived and found a car on fire.

They immediately took out their hose and knocked the down fire.

Fire officials say it was a passenger vehicle engine compartment fire.

Traffic is impacted between Templeton and Paso Robles.

