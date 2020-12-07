Firefighter knock down car fire near Templeton
TEMPLETON, Calif. -- CAL Fire knocks down a car fire on Monday morning near Templeton.
At around 7:40 a.m., CAL Fire responded to reports of a car fire on northbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 46 near Templeton.
Firefighter arrived and found a car on fire.
They immediately took out their hose and knocked the down fire.
Fire officials say it was a passenger vehicle engine compartment fire.
Traffic is impacted between Templeton and Paso Robles.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
