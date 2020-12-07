Fire crews respond to brush fire in Pismo Beach

Fire

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Pismo Beach Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around noon on Price Canyon Road in Pismo Beach. According to the Pismo Beach Police Department, the fire led to evacuations being issued along the road. Those evacuations were later canceled, according to Cal Fire.

The fire had burned about half an acre when fire crews arrived on scene.

A request for air tankers had been canceled as fire crews gained control of the blaze, Cal Fire said.

At around 12:20 p.m., additional resources were called off as firefighters came closer to stopping forward progress.