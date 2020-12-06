Vegetation fire breaks out near Santa Ynez

Fire

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out near Santa Ynez Sunday morning.

The fire was first called in around 9:54 a.m. at Armour Ranch Road and Count Fleet Street. California Highway Patrol also received reports of a fire on the side of the roadway.

Multiple engines and aerial response were dispatched to the scene. While it is unclear how large the fire is, some engines have been dismissed already.

Traffic is being directed in the area, however, there are no road closures at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.