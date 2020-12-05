Firefighter sustains minor injuries after encampment fire spreads to San Luis Obispo building

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to an extensive structure fire that left one firefighter with minor injuries Friday night.

The fire was first reported around 10:55 p.m. after residents saw smoke and embers burning in the area 50 Prado Road.

Upon arriving, the first engine crew found that a homeless encampment fire that had started in the creek near 50 Prado had spread to surrounding vegetation and the property.

Due to the size of the fire, crews called for a second alarm structure fire response which came with assistance from CAL FIRE, Atascadero Fire, Five Cities Fire and a San Luis Ambulance.

It was later found that the fire encompassed several vehicles, outbuildings and debris in the area.

Fortunately, no evacuations were ordered and the nearby 40 Prado Homeless Services Center was not impacted.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the incident. That member was treated and released at the scene.

Firefighters remained in the area continuing to battle hot spots into Saturday.

The fire has been knocked down and dangers minimized.