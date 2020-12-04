Firefighters contain structure fire in Atascadero

Fire

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Firefighters made quick work of a commercial structure fire that broke out in an Atascadero business Friday afternoon.

Crews with Atascadero Fire, CAL FIRE and Templeton Fire responded to the call around 4 p.m. on the 6000 block of Capistrano Avenue.

The first arriving team at the scene found smoke inside one of the building's units and contained the fire to the room it started in.

No injuries were reported in connection to the burn.