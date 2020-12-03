Firefighters respond to structure fire in Goleta

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire responds to a structure fire on early Thursday morning.

On Thursday at around 3:12 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to multiple reports of heavy smoke and fire on the 5800 block of Gaviota Street in Goleta.

Multiple engines are responding to the scene.

Firefighters arrived on scene to a restaurant on fire with heavy smoke.

The fire response was upgraded.

The restaurant was identified as Pepe's Restaurant.

Firefighters made an aggressive exterior attack on the fire.

Fire officials say searches are currently being done to find any persons inside the structure.

This is an ongoing fire.

We will provide further updates as it becomes available.