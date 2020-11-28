Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to fire off Foxen Canyon Road east of Orcutt

Fire

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire off Foxen Canyon Road east of Orcutt Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:49 p.m. near the intersection between Foxen Canyon and Orcutt Garey Roads near Rancho Sisquoc.

The first arriving Santa Barbara County Fire engine crew reported that smoke from the brush fire could be seen at a fair distance. They found a two-to-three-acre fire burning in heavy brush.

Following crews assessed the area and reported the three-acre fire was spreading at a moderate rate in moderate fuels.

Firefighters are estimating the fire may reach five to seven acres in total.

No structures are threatened at this time. Tankers have responded to the area to perform aerial drops on the fire while more fly in to assist from Paso Robles.

Crews said the fire is being kept in check by roads in area. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for the next couple of hours to line, mop up and knock down the fire.

CHP is providing traffic control in the area.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.