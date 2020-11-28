Brush fire breaks out off HWY 126 at Victoria Avenue in Ventura, ramps closed

Fire

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City firefighters along with California Highway Patrol responded to a brush fire that broke out on Highway 126 at Victoria Avenue Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:54 p.m. in the center divider of the eastbound freeway lanes.

Around 1:14 p.m., CHP reported that Ventura police were shutting down the westbound Victoria offramp and onramp after the fire had jumped the freeway.

Multiple engines are at the scene battling the burn.

Ventura County Fire said it is currently 10-feet-by-10-feet in size and not burning near an open space.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.