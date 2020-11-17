Firefighters put out fire at Paso Robles Wendy’s

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles firefighters put out a fire at a fast food restaurant Tuesday.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Wendy's restaurant on the 100 block of Niblick Road.

Firefighters found light smoke inside the restaurant but later discovered a working fire on the roof of the building. Additional resources were called in and the fire was eventually put out. Crews were able to contain the fire to the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Paso Robles Fire Department said 18 firefighters responded to the incident with assistance from local fire agencies and the Paso police department.