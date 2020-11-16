Skip to Content
Firefighters halt forward progress of vegetation fire near Refugio State Beach, one lane of HWY 101 closed

refugio state beach fire 111620 3
Ryan Fish / KEYT
refugio state beach fire 111620 2
Ryan Fish / KEYT
refugio state beach fire 111620
Ryan Fish / KEYT
refugio state beach fire 111620 4
Ryan Fish / KEYT

GOLETA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vegetation fire that shut down one lane of Highway 101 Monday evening.

The fire was first reported around 6:26 p.m. off the northbound lanes of the 101 near the Refugio Road onramp.

CHP said they shut down the number two lane of the northbound highway in the area.

As of 7 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire said the burn was about one acre in size burning uphill with a moderate rate of spread.

By 7:05 p.m., fire crews had halted forward progress of the fire. Additional engines that were on their way were canceled.

NewsChannel 3 is on their way to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

