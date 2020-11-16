Firefighters halt forward progress of vegetation fire near Refugio State Beach, one lane of HWY 101 closed
GOLETA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a vegetation fire that shut down one lane of Highway 101 Monday evening.
The fire was first reported around 6:26 p.m. off the northbound lanes of the 101 near the Refugio Road onramp.
CHP said they shut down the number two lane of the northbound highway in the area.
As of 7 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire said the burn was about one acre in size burning uphill with a moderate rate of spread.
By 7:05 p.m., fire crews had halted forward progress of the fire. Additional engines that were on their way were canceled.
NewsChannel 3 is on their way to the scene.
