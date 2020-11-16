Firefighters respond to light smoke coming from Madonna Inn basement

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to reports of light smoke coming from the basement of the Madonna Inn on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the scene by 4:01 p.m.

After investigating, firefighters determined the smoke appeared to be caused by the inn's HVAC system.

Crews worked to isolate and shut down the system. They then helped ventilate the smoke out of the structure.

Engines left the scene about 38 minutes later.

City Fire confirmed the building was never evacuated and business continued as normal.